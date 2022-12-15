EMERGENCY crews have been called out to a three vehicle crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at just after 6pm last night after reports of a crash in Ryedale in Wold Lane in Staxton near Scarborough.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Sherburn attended a report of a man trapped by the leg under a vehicle.

"On arrival the crews found a three vehicle road traffic collision with all persons released from in and under the vehicle.

"Crews made assessments of walking wounded and carried out scene safety until arrival of other emergency services."