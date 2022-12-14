FORECASTERS say York will finally get some snow at the weekend - after a day of icy chaos on the North York Moors.

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says there will be light snow in the city for several hours on Sunday morning before it turns to sleet and then rain as temperatures rise.

However, the Met Office takes a different view, forecasting that York will only see light rain on Sunday.

York could see a maximum temperature of 13C next Monday before temperatures sink back to 7,6 and 5 for the rest of next week going into the Christmas weekend, with little apparent prospect of a white Christmas.

The county council webcam images here show the A169 Pickering to Whitby Road at Blue Bank and the Hole of Horcum this afternoon as more heavy snow showers crossed the moors.