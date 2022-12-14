THREE people have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was stung by police on a major road near York.

At around 2am today (December 14) North Yorkshire Police were contacted in relation to a quad bike travelling on the A168 near Boroughbridge.

Officers immediately attended the area and noticed a Land Rover acting suspiciously. Police followed the vehicle and requested it to stop, but the driver made off at high speed.

A pursuit commenced along the A59 towards York. A further police unit set up a stinger site on the A1237 at York. All four tyres of the Land Rover were stung but it continued for a short time and eventually lost control and crashed.

Police also sighted an Audi in the same area that was acting suspiciously. Officers stopped the Audi and then established that it had been seen with the Land Rover earlier that night.

The Land Rover was confirmed as stolen from an address along with two quad bikes.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, driving without a license or insurance and aggravated vehicle taking.

A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

The 24-year-old man was charged with failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving, driving without a license or insurance and aggravated vehicle taking. He has been remanded in custody and recalled to prison.

The 26-year-old man and 28-year-old man currently remain in police custody and enquiries are continuing.