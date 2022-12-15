HERE is a list of the latest planning applications before the City of York Council.

They include a plan to build 70 new homes at Poppleton as well as return an old pub to use as a cocktail bar - and rejuvenate a run-down dairy into five new homes.

You can check them out in full detail by going to the website: planningaccess.york.gov.uk and entering the reference number at the start of each listing below.

22/02445/FUL for erection of garage following demolition of outbuildings at 34 Main Street, Wheldrake

22/02416/FUL for single storey rear extension at 5 Water End

22/02471/FUL for single storey side, rear and front extensions following demolition of existing conservatory, and loft conversion with two dormers and one to front, and four rooflights to rear at Askham View, 19 Main Street, Askham Bryan

22/02305/FUL for conversion of garage to living accommodation at 4 The Village, Strensall

22/02390/FUL for single storey front and rear extensions and dormers to front and rear elevations at 3 Mulwith Close

22/02208/FUL for single storey rear extension to garage at The Old Rectory, Sandy Lane, Stockton On The Forest

22/02400/FUL for two storey side extension at 22 Shipton Road

22/02490/FUL for two storey and single storey side/front extension at Mountain Ash, Horseman Lane

22/02476/FUL for erection of double detached garage at Hope House,1A Moor Lane

22/02387/FUL for erection of two storey four. bedroom dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling at Tuevais, 101 Main Street, Askham Bryan

22/02379/FUL for change of use of former bank and travel agent (Class E) to drinking establishment with expanded food provision (Sui Generis) and associated external alterations at 2 Nessgate

READ MORE: Cocktail bar set to open in former site of long lost York pub

Artist's impression of the revamped building which would house The Alchemist, in York's Nessgate. Image supplied (Image: Supplied)

22/01909/LBC for external alterations including one fascia sign and 1no. hanging sign to front at 19 Micklegate

22/02457/LBC for two. non illuminated hanging signs and 2no. non illuminated fascia sign hanging signs at 21 Parliament Street

22/02480/FUL and 22/02481/LBC for relocation of external extraction flues and soil vent pipe to internal at 5 Bridge Street

22/02327/LBC for internal and external alterations to include partition walls, ceilings work, repainting shop front and signage at 10 Stonegate

22/01947/LBC for external alterations to include partial removal of front boundary wall to Elm Tree Farm to allow formation of vehicular access, and extension of existing means of access to serve Laurel House at Elm Tree Farm House, 78 The Village, Stockton On The Forest

22/02438/FUL for extension of existing temporary car park to provide an additional 57 parking bays at Site Of Bootham Park Court Residences, Bootham Park Court

22/01344/FUL for change of use of guest house (use class C1) to single dwelling (use class C3) with raising of roof level to provide second storey and single storey side and rear extension at 68 Tadcaster Road

22/02410/LBC for installation of ventilation louvre to north elevation at Liquor Store, Bishopthorpe Road

22/02437/FUL for part demolition and rebuild of 100-102 to provide four dwellings with external alterations and extensions. Redevelopment of outbuildings at rear to provide an additional dwelling and parking at 100 Main Street, Fulford

READ MORE: 5 homes planned for former York dairy site

22/02344/OUTM for outline application for residential development of up to 70 dwellings and associated infrastructure with all matters reserved except access at Atkiro Oaktree Nursery, Boroughbridge Road

22/02288/FULM for erection of floodlit hockey pitch and tennis/netball courts, cricket nets, resurfacing and floodlighting to existing hockey pitch and associated access, car parking, coach drop-off, storage and landscaping at St Peters School, Clifton

Applications and plans can be inspected at www.york.gov.uk.

Anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing to Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA.

For more pubic notices, check The Press daily and online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press