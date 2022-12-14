EMERGENCY services have been called in after a crash at a popular shopping park in York.

Ambulance and fire crews were called out to Vangarde at Monk's Cross after a crash this afternoon (December 14).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Vangarde Way close to Next and Marks and Spencer at about 1.36pm following reports of a single vehicle crash.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Our Huntington and York crews responded to a single car crash.

"On arrival they found a 59-year-old woman driver who was assessed at the scene by paramedics and then taken from the scene by her family.

"Fire crews made the scene safe before leaving."