A BREWERY based in North Yorkshire has brought a festive favourite for the Christmas period.

Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery is back to spread some Christmas cheer with the return of its popular festive brew, Blitzen.

The much-loved beer is this year available in both cask and bottle, offering beer drinkers the chance to purchase Blitzen in either the pub or from select Morrisons stores across the country - including in York.

At four per cent, Blitzen is a rich, 'sessionable' pint made up of a blend of ingredients including Cascade and Goldings hops, mixed peels and Muscovado sugar.

Jack Scott Paul, head of marketing at Black Sheep, said: “We’re delighted to announce that Blitzen is back by popular demand this festive period. To have Blitzen available in both bottle and cask is really exciting.

“Following two years of restrictions, we recognise that the desire to share special moments with friends and family this Christmas is more profound than ever. We’re hoping that the launch of beers like Blitzen will encourage drinkers to share those moments down their local."

Blitzen is the final addition to Black Sheep’s 2022 Seasonal Cask Beer Range – it’s biggest calendar to date, featuring a number of brand-new cask brands.