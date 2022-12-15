FIVE new homes could be built on the site of a 'lost' family dairy business in York.

Brittons Dairies operated from Main Street, Fulford, from the 1920s.

Its site at 100-102 Main Street could now be turned into four homes with the dairy's outbuildings becoming a family house too.

Bootham Developments is applying to City of York Council (ref: 22/02437/FUL) to partly demolish and rebuild the two properties facing on to Main Street and turn them into four, two-bedroom homes. They also want to redevelop the outbuilding into a three-bedroom property and provide on-site parking for the properties.

How the site at Main Street, Fulford, looks today (Image: Supplied)

Residential Development company Vincent & Brown, for the applicant, has outlined the changes to be made in its Heritage, Design and Access Statement to planners.

Under the plans, developers will reconfigure the two existing terraced homes on Main Street to provide four two-bedroom homes spread over three floors, each with ground and first-floor private terraces, individual secure cycle stores and a study to allow for homeworking.

Artist's impression of how the site will look after development. Images from planning documents (Image: Supplied)

The existing derelict outbuildings with be replacement with a new three-bedroom home, with provision for five parking spaces.

The agency says the design is "sustainable" by retaining the existing residential buildings.

It adds: "The external envelope of the buildings facing Main Street will remain mostly intact with alterations proposed being in keeping with architectural style and local character.

"The overall development will bring much-needed improvements to the existing buildings when viewed from the public realm on Main Street. The refurbished dwellings will enhance the local area and be in keeping with existing character."

The report also delves into some of the fascinating history of the site - which was a thriving dairy business for the Britton family for generations.

It records: "In 1920, Britton’s Dairies was formed at 100-102 Main Street. The Britton family lived here for much of the 20th century, with their dairy and bottling plant behind the houses, served by a milking parlour across the road. According to reports, the Brittons made local deliveries using a pony and trap, providing you had your own container you could purchase milk from the rear of the farm.

"The large bay windows were most likely added when number 102 was built, as part of an extension to the Brittons Dairies company. Some of the outbuildings, which contained old milk bottles, fork lift trucks and cars, can be seen today to the rear of the plot.

"At the front of this land where St Oswald’s Court now stands was the dairy shop. A purpose built free-standing shop used to sell the produce created to the rear of 100-102 Main Street. "

For more details of the planning application, visit: planningaccess.york.gov.uk

And to catch up with all the latest public notices, check The Press daily and online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press

What are your memories of Brittons Dairies? Join in the conversation in our group Why We Love York - Memories on Facebook. Click here to join today.