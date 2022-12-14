A MUM whose baby daughter suffered a spinal tumour has told how she only got through last Christmas with the help of a children's cancer charity.

Helen said her daughter Rosie was midway through chemotherapy treatment, with 'awful' side-effects, during the 2021 festive season but Candlelighters did its utmost to help her 'feel Christmassy.'

A grant from the charity also meant that Helen, who had had to give up work to care for Rosie, and her husband James could buy presents and treats without worrying.

Now she is backing a call by the charity for Yorkshire people to bring some festive magic to a child with cancer by donating to its Christmas appeal.

Helen, of Harrogate, said: “The impact of a childhood cancer diagnosis is completely indescribable. It tore us apart straightaway and has changed us forever as a family. It was a terrifying time.

“It's hard to imagine how we would have made it through last Christmas without support from Candlelighters. It was an incredibly difficult time as Rosie was midway through her chemotherapy treatment.

"Her side effects were awful and she was more vulnerable to infection, so we couldn’t risk travelling anywhere for Christmas or seeing our extended family.

“The Christmas grant Candlelighters gave us was the most wonderful surprise. While we were at the hospital over Christmas, the Candlelighters team did everything they could to make Rosie and the other children feel special.

"They provided Christmas activities and decorated the ward and clinic to help them feel Christmassy. Candlelighters really did make those incredibly difficult days so much more bearable and less lonely.”

A charity spokesperson said Candlelighters had supported families facing childhood cancer across Yorkshire for more than 45 years by offering a range of practical, emotional and financial support services.

"Their all-year-round support is made extra-special at Christmas. The charity aims to make the festive period as happy and magical as possible for children with cancer and their families – whether they will be at home or at the children’s hospital in Leeds – by offering some much-needed joy and escapism from their day-to-day reality.

"This Christmas, the charity is asking supporters to help their mission to bring festive magic to children facing cancer by donating £15, which could help fund a Christmas Eve box for a child staying at the hospital – or whatever they can afford.

"To find out more about Candlelighters’ Christmas Appeal, including how to donate, visit: www.candlelighters.org.uk/chrismas-at-candlelighters."

Charity CEO Emily Wragg said it was only thanks to the generosity of the Yorkshire public that it could help such families, adding: "Every £1 that is donated this Christmas could bring some comfort and Christmas magic to a family facing childhood cancer when they need it the most.”