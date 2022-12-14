THE pantomime season is upon us, I’m reliably informed. This year the choice in York falls between Peter Pan and Granny Goose, pirates and bird flu permitting, with local amateur productions another option.

York has earned several titles over recent years, not all of them enviable or necessarily deserved, e.g. ‘Hen Party Capital of the North’. ‘Panto Capital of the North’ might be another.

Though a Yorkie original, I’m not susceptible to the alleged allure and charm of these rumbustious stage, and sometimes off-stage, phenomena.

I’ve sat through a few over the decades or seen them on the ‘box’. They do nothing for me, and never did, even as a child.

A bit boring, or even a lot boring! I’d laugh through gritted teeth (try that some time) to seem in step with the rest of the audience. That’s my confession!

I had a similar aversion to Punch & Judy as a lad, and not just because I hated the feel of sand between my toes. Moreover, in both cases my mind would get focused on worrying about what’s behind me all the time.

Whilst I wish these enterprises success and I can see that a lot of work and ingenuity must go into them, and they claim many champions and adherents, they’re just not for me. I think I can hear a distant booing! Are any other readers similarly disenchanted?

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

MORE than 6,800 people in the UK are spending the festive season/start of 2023 waiting for an organ transplant – and over 220 of these patients are children.

These mums, dads, wives, husbands, partners, daughters, sons can only be saved by someone giving them the greatest gift, the gift of life.

At a time of giving/resolutions to do good, let people know you want to save lives.

Signing up to be an organ donor is quick and easy and makes it easier for families if they know what you want.

Give hope to the thousands of people and hundreds of children on the transplant waiting list.

Join the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk.

Please tell your family about your decision so that they know what you want.

Anthony Clarkson

Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation

NHS Blood and Transplant