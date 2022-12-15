PEOPLE in North Yorkshire affected by cancer have the opportunity to dedicate a star to someone they wish to recognise this Christmas.

The Yorkshire Stars campaign from Harrogate-based Yorkshire Cancer Research gives people the chance to dedicate a star to anyone affected by cancer or who has been a part of their cancer experience, whether that be a researcher, a nurse or a supportive friend.

Each star can be dedicated with a personal message and will be hosted in an online gallery as well as displayed on a Christmas tree in the Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Oxford Street in Harrogate. Stars can also be printed out to display at home or to give to a loved one.

The campaign was officially launched in Harrogate by Dr Stuart Griffiths, director of research at Yorkshire Cancer Research on December 2. Stars were available to dedicate outside Wesley Chapel opposite the charity shop and Love Pop Choir Harrogate performed carols.

Dr Griffiths said: “The 2021 Yorkshire Stars campaign was a huge success in raising awareness of the impact of cancer across the county.

“Last year, many hundreds of people shared touching and inspirational stories in their dedications while others made special visits to see their star and its dedication on display.

Dr Stuart Griffiths (Image: UGC)

“We hope that people will find comfort in this reflection and recognition of the amazing things people in Yorkshire do every day to support those living with cancer, while celebrating those who have recovered from cancer and those going through treatment, or remembering a loved one who is sadly no longer with us.”

Dr Griffiths was joined by Hugh Chown, who volunteers at the Yorkshire Cancer Research shop and knows first-hand how research programmes funded by the charity can save lives.

Hugh said: "I was diagnosed with bowel cancer about 20 months ago and was referred by Harrogate District Hospital to be part of a research trial, partly funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research.

"I’m glad I took the opportunity as it has been very successful so far. After only six weeks of treatment and just a few months after being diagnosed, they said it’s clear, it’s all gone and now I just get regular checks until the end of the trial to make sure it’s not coming back.

"I’m grateful to those that donate to the charity and contribute to life-saving cancer research in Yorkshire.

“I’m dedicating my star to the people who have looked after me through my experience with cancer.”

The campaign shines a light on the 600 people who are diagnosed with cancer each week in Yorkshire alone, as well as the pioneering medical research being funded by the charity.

To dedicate your own Yorkshire Star and support life-saving research, visit the website at: https://bit.ly/3HARoMA