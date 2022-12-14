DESPITE being someone who voted to remain in the EU referendum, it gives me little pleasure now to be able to say: “I told you so”.

Clearly, Brexit, as delivered by Boris Johnson, is not working.

It has resulted in the breakdown of the political system in Northern Ireland.

On the mainland, we have experienced shortages in various fields of employment and a breakdown in any effective system for dealing with unauthorised immigration.

Rather than seeking to ship Albanians to Rwanda perhaps we should be seeing them as the way to fill the shortages in the Labour market?

London is rapidly losing its place as a leading financial centre. The hope of some Brexiteers that it would become Singapore on Thames is no longer with us.

Keir Starmer lacks the showmanship of Boris Johnson. He lacks the riches of Rishi Sunak. We are unlikely to hear the audience at Glastonbury chanting his name. But he will bring to the nation a dose of competent and caring effectiveness which our country desperately needs.

David Laverick,

Hobgate

York

Why did MP vote against trade assessment?

TORY MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, always likes to present himself as the defender of the farming communities and the British agricultural sector.

But last Monday, he voted against conducting an assessment of the impact of the new UK-Australia and UK-New Zealand free trade agreements on farmers in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Why if these agreements are just as positive and rose-tinted as promised?

Let's hope he will not regret it if he needs to make a living again from his farm after the next general election.

Lars Kramm,

Manor Heath,

Copmanthorpe

Reason for Labour's policy on immigration

LABOUR'S continued support for Blair's cynical "open door" policy on immigration is as obvious today as when first conceived.

They think, in appreciation, every one of these people is a guaranteed vote for Labour.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire