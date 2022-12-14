A BIG sale is taking place at a popular retailer in York - as the store prepares to close down and move to a new location.

Go Outdoors will begin a 30 per cent off sale across all departments ahead of the current store in Foss Bank closing down and relocating to a new location next year.

The store will move to a "bigger and better" site in 2023, underpinned by the success the business has had amid a nationwide boom in the popularity of outdoor activities.

The refreshed store will add to the vast estate of Go Outdoors stores across the UK and will offer new departments and extras to its customers.

Store manager, Rob Lumley-Holmes, said: “It’s really exciting to be getting this modern new store. Our customers will continue to benefit from a very knowledgeable team offering services such as boot and rucksack fitting, in a store with loads of added extras.

“Until our new one is ready, we will continue to serve our community in the current location and the closing down sale will offer brilliant value for everyone.”

The current store in Foss Bank will be closing down next year and the new location will be revealed in the new year.