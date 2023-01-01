YORK'S very own 'Big Chip Man' is looking forward to taking part in more fundraising for York Hospital in 2023.

Oliver Dale, from the Huntington area of the city, became a local celebrity in March 2020 after finding a large chip while making his tea. At the time, Oliver said he was "amazed" to find it - and decided to share his story to offer some "light-hearted" humour during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oliver said: "It got people talking and that can only be a good thing in the current world we’re living in. What’s made me smile the most is that kids have started to get involved and it’s making them forget about what they are going through.

"I wanted to encourage people to do something different, especially something they wouldn’t normally do before we had lockdown."

Oliver said that he has received a lot of lovely messages from people explaining to him that his big chip has helped them smile and cheered them up after struggling during certain times in the pandemic.

After hitting the headlines discovering his big chip, Oliver decided to use his time to hep support the York Hospital Charity through the tough times of the pandemic.

So far, he has raised over £3,000 for the York Teaching Hospitals Charity - which a spokesperson said is "brilliant".

Next year, Oliver is aiming to complete some more fundraising events to bring his total up to £5,000 if he can.

He said: "There will definitely be some fun involved. Maybe a Person vs Food challenge and possibly some more running as I did in 2021. I’ll also be raising awareness for mental health.

"Whatever I do, 100 per cent of any money raised will be donated to charity. I’m not doing this for anything other than helping other people in need.

"It's an exciting year ahead - so watch this space."

As well as his fundraisers, which included running 100km over 10 days, Oliver has used any funding he gained from the original story, which made national headlines, to support the charity.

The charity has used the funding to purchase equipment for the Covid ward, as well as items to kit out a staff marquee used on break times - such as a fridge freezer.

Oliver during one of his fundraisers last year (Image: UGC)

In April this year, Oliver offered parking spaces to staff from York Hospital, who were struggling with the payment required to park on-site.

Speaking at the time, Oliver said: "With household bills rising and the cost of living going up, it’s not fair that NHS staff should have to pay to park at work.

"With everything that the staff do at York Hospital it’s the least I can do to give up my parking space for them."