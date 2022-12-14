BOOTS has cordoned off part of the fragrance area at its flagship store in York city centre, following a leak.

Water has leaked through the ceiling into the perfumery section on the right hand side of the store.

A series of blue boxes has been deployed to catch the leaking water.

Signs inform customers: "Unfortunately, due to a leak, we are unable to sell any fragrances from these cabinets at this time..sorry for any inconvenience."

Some of the display cabinets just outside the cordoned off zone have also had black adhesive tape wrapped around them so customers cannot remove products.

A Boots spokesperson said the company's Coney Street store was currently 'experiencing a drainage problem.'

They said: "The issue was immediately attended to by maintenance contractors as well as Yorkshire Water and the issue is due to be resolved today.

"Our team members at this store have been offered more frequent and extended breaks to access nearby facilities elsewhere.”