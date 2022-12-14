BOOTS cordoned off part of the fragrance area at its flagship store in York city centre, following a leak of contaminated water from a toilet.

The water leaked through the ceiling into part of the perfumery section on the right hand side of the store in Coney Street earlier this week.

A series of blue plastic boxes was deployed to catch the leaking water.

Signs informed customers: "Unfortunately, due to a leak, we are unable to sell any fragrances from these cabinets at this time..sorry for any inconvenience."

Some of the display cabinets just outside the cordoned off zone also had black adhesive tape wrapped around them so customers could not remove products.

A Boots spokesperson said the company's Coney Street store had been 'experiencing a drainage problem.'

They said: "The issue was immediately attended to by maintenance contractors as well as Yorkshire Water and the issue is due to be resolved today.

"Our team members at this store have been offered more frequent and extended breaks to access nearby facilities elsewhere.”

A source told The Press that the leak came from a staff toilet on the first floor and that Yorkshire Water had tested the water and found it to be contaminated water from a leaking toilet.

Asked to comment on this, a Yorkshire Water spokesman confirmed: "Our team was in the area on an unrelated matter and were asked to look at a leak in the Boots store.

"After a positive test for ammonia, they advised the store that they had a leaking toilet."

Boots has been given an opportunity to comment on this matter.