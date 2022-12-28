A YORK band have reflected on an "incredible" year of shows and releasing new music to their dedicated set of fans.

Skylights, made up of four friends from York, have looked back on 2022, sharing a lot of love for their fans who have helped them through a great year for their progress in the music industry.

The band kicked off the year with two homecoming shows in Acomb in April, which did not disappoint as hundreds of fans turned out to see the band perform some of their old and new songs.

Speaking on the Acomb shows, Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "Playing our two massive homecoming shows in Acomb was brilliant, it was great to see so many people and faces we recognise."

Skylights on stage in Acomb in April this year (Image: UGC)

Then in May, Skylights released their first album 'What You Are' - and the record reached number 34 in the official charts, placing near the likes of Fleetwood Mac and Sam Fender.

The album includes a mix of old and new songs, with everything fine-tuned for the album release. The closing track on their debut album 'Driving Me Away' features the "Queen" of UK indie violinists, Julia Violinista.

The band were over the moon with their debut release - and Turnbull said they couldn't have done it without the dedicated support of their fans.

He said: "All the support means the world to us four lads, we are giving it ago against the big guns.

"We are extremely proud, humbled and overwhelmed with your support. On behalf of all the lads - thank you."

Skylights were over the moon with their debut album release in May this year (Image: UGC)

In July, the band performed their dream gig at Leeds O2 Academy in front of hundreds of buzzing fans, performing songs from their new album on the same stage as some of their heroes.

During the show, they were joined on stage by Leeds-based boxer, Josh Warrington, who played guitar on one of their songs.

Turnbull said: "What can I say, from empty fields to a packed out Leeds O2 Academy in under four years.

"It was a special night, one I'll never forget - and from the feedback we have received no one there on the night will forget the show either. It was very special."

Skylights outside of the O2 Academy in Leeds, where they performed in July (Image: UGC)

During the year, Skylights have also performed at York Barbican, as well as in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dublin.

Looking forward to 2023, Skylights have two more songs ready for release and a number of shows booked around the UK.

The four-piece have gigs in Glasgow at the Legendary King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, at Millennium Square in Leeds with York legends Shed Seven and a headline slot at Leeds Beckett University.

"We can't wait for what's to come in the new year - see you all at the front," Turnbull added.