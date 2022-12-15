HUNDREDS of patients had to wait in ambulances before being admitted to York and Scarborough hospitals earlier this month, new figures show.

A total of 166 patients waited in an ambulance for at least one hour when they arrived at A & E's operated by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Sunday December 4.

A further 97 patients were forced to wait between 30 minutes and one hour, meaning 33 per cent of the 793 total ambulance arrivals were delayed by half an hour or more, and at least 352 hours were lost.

NHS targets state trusts should complete 95 per cent of all ambulance handovers in 30 minutes, with all conducted in less than one hour.

A York trust spokesperson said its hospitals were currently under 'extreme pressure,' which had an impact on its emergency departments.

"High numbers of patients waiting to be discharged, who no longer need to be in hospitals, results in patients waiting longer for beds to become available," they said.

"Unfortunately this causes delays in admission to the emergency department and delays in our ability to handover ambulances.”

Across England, more patients waited in an ambulance for more than an hour than at any stage last winter.

Nationally, 24,000 handovers (31 per cent) were delayed by at least 30 minutes last week, while 11,300 (15 per cent) had to wait more than one hour.

Health charity the King’s Fund said the NHS is "bursting at the seams" as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and attempts to meet sharply rising demand, while think tank the Nuffield Trust said it is "painfully visible that ambulance services are under severe strain".

Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research at the Nuffield Trust, said NHS hospitals were desperately struggling to get patients in and patients out fast enough, and the situation continued to deteriorate as the temperature dropped and the country headed into the most challenging winter months.

"Ambulances are one of the most visible and vital cogs of the emergency care machine, and it is becoming more painfully visible that they are under severe strain," she said.

"The Government has confirmed additional funding to tackle the delayed discharges behind some of these problems, but it is far too late in the day to have a meaningful impact this winter."

Health and Social Care secretary Steve Barclay said the Government was providing £8 billion in funding "to boost performance and recover services to pre-pandemic levels".

Mr Barclay added: "We’re allocating an extra £500 million to speed up hospital discharge, getting ambulances back on the road more quickly, increasing the number of NHS call handlers, and creating the equivalent of at least 7,000 more beds."