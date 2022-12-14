VOLUNTEERS from a mental health charity in York have launched a new campaign in the city to stop people from struggling alone during the difficult winter months.

Winter and Christmas can be a tough time for many and this year could be especially so as households brace themselves for higher bills, but support is at hand as Samaritans’ new '#BreaktheSilence' campaign aims to remind the York community that they don’t need to struggle alone.

The new winter campaign is encouraging people to open up about their struggles with mental health and suicidal feelings - as every 90 minutes in the UK, someone dies by suicide, but talking can save lives.

The charity is asking people to donate to keep Samaritans here for people to talk to when they are ready to break their silence. Making a donation as little as £5 will help Samaritans’ volunteers answer a call for help from someone struggling this winter.

Diana Gibbon, branch director at York, said: “This time of year can be challenging for all sorts of reasons. Whether its family problems, financial worries or the grief for the loss of a loved one, the festive season can often magnify these pressures which might be especially hard this year, with many households facing the cost of living crisis.

"But we understand that difficult feelings can be felt at any season, which is why our volunteers are here day and night, 365 days a year to give people the space to explore feelings that perhaps they cannot share with anyone else.”

Volunteers from York will join over 13,000 listening volunteers at Samaritans branches across the UK and Ireland to answer calls for help from people feeling overwhelmed during the winter months.

Last year, Samaritans volunteers responded to 244,254 calls in the UK and Ireland over the festive period. Volunteers from York Samaritans will be there around the clock to make sure that people who are struggling always have someone to turn to - and they are calling for donations to help them with their work in the city.

For more information on York Samaritans, or to donate to the branch, please visit the website at: www.samaritans.org/branches/york/.

If you are in need of emotional support or struggling to cope, call Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill.