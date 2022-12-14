A FORMER professional rugby player in York has rolled back the years and lost four stone this year - after working with a body coaching firm in the city.

Ex-Rugby League player Jimmy Morrow has successfully lost over four stone in the last year - losing more than 11 inches off his waist in the process.

Jimmy played for York Wasps and the Knights Academy, Scotland, Great Britain and Sheffield Eagles during a 10-year career.

But, since retirement from his rugby career in his mid-20s, he moved into the gas and oil industry for 12 years. He most recently set up his own business in the rail sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, he said the habits and lifestyle of a rugby player quickly started to become a distant memory as he gained five stone in weight.

Jimmy Morrow during his professional rugby career (Image: UGC)

Jimmy, 39, said: "I started to feel low, hating my appearance. My self-esteem was badly hit, and any social event was met with huge anxiety beforehand and my weight was out of control."

Jimmy said his breakthrough came when his "fantastic" wife Rachel contacted trainer Justin Shepherd at Definition Body Coaching in Nether Poppleton - when she asked for both men to team up together at the end of 2021.

They have been putting in new lifestyle, exercise and eating habits in place in 2022 and the result is Jimmy's four stone weight loss this year.

Justin, who opened the personal training studio back in 2014, said: "It's such a common problem for people in modern day, too much to do and not enough time do it in.

"We created a plan for Jimmy that worked around his family, business, and his limited time. We wanted to make a sustainable plan."

Jimmy, now in his new fitted t-shirts, said he is going to enjoy his whiskey much more this Christmas than last.

Jimmy shows off how much weight he has lost in one of his old t-shirts (Image: UGC)

He said: "I now have my self-confidence returning, anxiety reducing at social occasions, sleeping better and feel more myself again.

"I felt Justin was hugely invested and he felt the bumps in the road with me as if it were his own journey."

Jimmy added that his advice to anybody in a similar position is: "You won't get to where you want to be without sacrifice, but you can strike a balance to still enjoy the present. Life doesn't wait for anyone. You must work on your mental health too. I think it is so important"

Meanwhile, Justin said: "I'm lucky to have 20 years fitness industry experience and it is amazing to put that to good use helping people in the York area.

"Our studio is always here for people who feel they are ready to start their journey in 2023. Today is the best time to start."