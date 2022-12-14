A MISSING man from North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
Yesterday North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal with support from Police Scotland to help find a missing man from Topcliffe near Thirsk.
Will Stevenson, 44, was reported missing by his family at 11.26pm on Monday night (December 12).
But this morning North Yorkshire Police said he has now been found in Galloway.
He said: "We're pleased to report that the 44-year-old man missing from Topcliffe has been found safe.
"Thank you to everyone who supported the appeal yesterday."
