A KEEN skateboarder, based in North Yorkshire, is aiming to set a Guinness World Record by boarding 300 miles in one day for charity.

Malton-based presenter, Ryan Swain, is aiming to smash and set a new world record officially for the Guinness World Records in skateboarding in the hope of travelling 300 miles or more in one day - whilst raising money and awareness for his chosen charity, Mind UK.

Ryan hopes to achieve over 300 miles which is the equivalent 12 full marathons on Monday May 8, 2023 for the charity - and he will be using the Elvington Airfield in York for the task.

Ryan said: "This is going to be the biggest challenge of my life and certainly the hardest. I need to remain focused, dedicated and integral to my training as an athlete.

"I am so happy that the official Guinness World Records have approved my challenge and that I'm able to have a chance at bringing a new personal achievement and potential world record back to the UK and to my home in Yorkshire.

Ryan Swain will be taking on the challenge for Mind UK in May next year (Image: Michael Buckingham - Lenscraft Photgraphy)

"The main reason for this is to raise lots of money and awareness for Mind as people are turning to their services in vast amounts daily, but I also aim to try and get as many people talking about mental health and their own emotions and feelings as I can using the hashtag '#skateofmind' during the challenge."

The longest distance travelled on a skateboard in 24 hours is currently 261.8 miles, completed by Andrew Andras in Homestead, Florida, USA, which was recorded to be almost 10 marathons in one day.

But, Ryan said he will use his "doggedness, determination and self-will" to complete the challenge and set a new record.

He said he has been encouraged by athletes all over the world to work hard and attempt to smash this great feat, not only for himself but also to boost the support for the charity.

Over the coming months, Ryan said he will be training very hard building all levels of strength, fitness and stamina whilst intaking a balanced diet to ensure he is at his best physical form ahead of the challenge.

To support Ryan's efforts, visit his online donation page at: https://bit.ly/3BX9sNF

Earlier this year, Ryan took on the challenge of skateboarding gruelling 100 miles throughout May in support of Cancer Research UK's, in a bid to raise money and awareness for the 'Wheel 100' appeal.

The fundraiser came 10 years on from Ryan's last skateboarding record which was set on May 5, 2012 in memory of Laura 'Louby' Tierney as he skated 56.2 miles in just five hours.

He also spearheaded a campaign into repairing and restoring the skate park in Malton, which is now complete.