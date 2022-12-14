A PETITION has been launched to help safeguard Britain’s ‘most scenic bus route’.

The 840 Bus route between Malton and Whitby which takes in Pickering Thornton Dale and Goathland is currently under review ahead of the demise of North Yorkshire County Council next year.

The authority is set to be replaced by North Yorkshire Council from April 1.

Calls have now been made to save the service over fears of the impact it will have on local residents and visitors to the area if it is axed.

Businessman Mark Witherington, who owns Pickering Antiques, has set up the petition ‘Save the 840 service’.

Mark said: “My main concerns are the loss of social visiting, and people left unable to get to medical appointments at Malton Hospital etc “It will also limit shopping for many people and lead to a loss of business from day trippers and holiday makers.

“The list goes on and cutting the 840 just cannot be allowed.”

Mark added: “It’s time to stand up and be heard, the bus route is an essential service for local residents as well as visitors. It’s a disgrace that it’s even a consideration never mind a possibility the route between Malton and Whitby will be axed.

“It’s an absolute disgrace. If this service is cut then there will be no public transport whatsoever for anyone between the said destinations which is unthinkable.”

Coastliner General Manager Kel Pizzuti said: “As with all bus operators across the country, we are responding to challenges including recovering customer numbers following the pandemic and the decline in government funding. In common with all businesses, we are also responding to rising operating costs, including fuel, wages, energy and engineering materials.

“We currently provide part of our 840 route between Malton and Whitby under contract to North Yorkshire County Council which will remain in place until April 2023.

“We are reviewing future arrangements for this section of the route with the county council, and in partnership with them, we will update customers once the review is complete.

“No other decisions have been made on the future of the route or its fares, and all journeys will operate as advertised as our joint review continues.”

The Coastliner 840 provided by Transdev Bus Company, which is known for its panoramic views along its route from Leeds via York through to Whitby has been voted the most scenic in Britain.

The petition is available to sign at https://www.change.org/p/save-the-840-bus-service-from-leeds-to-whitby-englands-most-scenic-bus-service A hard copy is also at Pickering Antiques in Burgate.