CHRISTMAS can be such a magical time for families - especially if it is your baby's first one.

As families prepare for Christmas and get the decorations out and start wrapping presents, we'd love to celebrate the arrival of York's new babies this year.

If you have a new family member to share the festive season with for the first time we would love to hear from you.

READ MORE: York new babies: meet Juno - a 1 in 80,000 'mermaid birth'

Whether it's a newborn or almost one-year-old, we would love to see baby getting into the spirit of things for their first Christmas.

You can share your photos and stories with us direct using the Send Now link below.

We can't wait to meet your mini Santas and little stars...