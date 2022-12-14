ENGINEERS worked into the night to install an emergency boiler on a York estate in a bid to restore hot water supplies and heating to hundreds of homes.

The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust said last night that Veolia engineers were continuing to work on setting up the temporary boiler in Derwenthorpe.

"Veolia has also informed us that they have increased the capacity of the existing boilers which has helped with the heating and hot water," it said.

"We thank you for your patience and cooperation and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

The Press reported yesterday how problems with the eco-friendly centralised boilers, which are partially heated with biomass, had left residents without hot water and with inadequately warm radiators during the coldest weather of the winter do far.

Some residents said they had had to boil numerous kettles to create enough hot water to give their babies baths, while another said their disabled 18-year-old daughter could develop an infection if she couldn't have a basth three times a week.