A YORK-BASED homebuilder has announced changes to Community Champions - the company’s charitable scheme which has given over £1.5m in the last two years.

Through the scheme, Persimmon Homes Yorkshire previously provided grants of £1,000 to a range of worthy cause throughout the year. Now, the company has announced that it will be providing grants of up to £6,000 to community groups and charities every three months, at least £24,000 per year.

Scott Waters, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “We’re incredibly proud to have helped hundreds of charities, local community groups and sports clubs in our local area because we know what valuable work they do.

“These organisations are increasingly being asked to do even more or help more and more people. We want to ensure that work can continue and this is why we are increasing the amount of money available from £1,000 to £6,000.

“We know our donations make a real difference and we’d strongly encourage any local charity in need of support to apply to Community Champions to see if we can help."

Persimmon have confirmed that the new £6,000 donation is immediately available but that organisation will still be able to apply for smaller donations in accordance with their needs.