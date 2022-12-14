RYEDALE has woken up to a covering of snow this morning.

Snow has fallen overnight with higher areas mainly affected.

Today's forecast from the Met Office is for very cold weather, with any inland freezing fog only slowly clearing. Further wintry showers moving southwards mainly affecting coastal districts and eastern areas. Elsewhere turning brighter with sunny spells developing, especially well inland. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Tonight: Long clear spells inland allowing another sharp frost to develop. The odd freezing fog patch may form in sheltered valleys. Breezy and cloudy near the coast with isolated wintry showers. Minimum temperature -8 °C.

Thursday: A very cold start with any freezing fog patches thinning slowly. Cloudy and breezy along the coast with scattered wintry showers penetrating inland at times. Sunny spells further west. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Cloudy and windy on Friday with wintry showers in the north. Mostly dry on Saturday, breezy and a little less cold. Windy, cloudy, with snow turning to rain on Sunday.

