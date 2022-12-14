A HOUSEBUILDER, with developments in York, has raised more than £45,000 for two charities during a special ball event.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has raised the money in support of its charity of the year for 2022, Yorkshire Air Ambulance - £10,000 of which will also be donated to Sepsis UK in honour of the division’s former managing director, Paul Newman.

Over 300 guests gathered at York Racecourse in November for ‘The Red Ball’, the annual charity ball hosted by the local housebuilder aimed to raise funds and awareness for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the UK Sepsis Trust. Charitable donations were raised through ticket and table sales, a raffle, and a silent auction.

Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “I would like to extend my gratitude to each and every individual who attended our annual Red Ball charity event, with a special thanks to the charity committee who organised such a special night, as well as all of our suppliers, sub-contractors, consultants, solicitors, land agents and fellow housebuilders who offered support.

“We are delighted to have raised such an amazing sum of money for charities very close to our hearts. I look forward to future fundraising events where I hope to see even more invaluable funds raised.”