A YORK MP has launched an appeal for toy donations to help those in need receive presents over the Christmas period.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, continues her annual Christmas toy appeal to support families and children over the festive period. This week, Thursday (December 15) and Friday (December 16) between 9.30am-12.30pm there will be a drop-off point for donations at the main entrance of Salvation Army in 63 Lawrence Street in the city.

New toys and gifts for children of all ages are welcome - and they will be placed with families and children who need them by the Salvation Army team.

Rachael Maskell said: “This year, my York Together campaign has brought many people and organisations together to help support our residents and city. My ‘Warm Weekend’ clothing donation event was a huge success, I’m really thankful for everything that residents and York organisations did to help.

“Now, we are holding our annual toy and gift appeal for Christmas. We are again working with the Salvation Army to try to make sure, that those who need additional help this Christmas, receive extra support.

"In recent years, we have had very generous donations of gifts and toys for children, if you can help out again, it is always much appreciated.”