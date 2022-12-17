DO you recognise this corner of York?

Our archive photo today takes us back to York’s Nessgate around 1890.

York looked very different back then. And by the turn of the 20th century it would look different again as these buildings were knocked down to allow for the widening of Nessgate.

Ousegate House was built in its place, home to one of York’s biggest pubs, the Coach and Horses. Coincidentally, it replaced a pub of the same name on the same site!

This corner of York has been in the news recently because the Ousegate House building (lately a bank and a travel agents) is to be brought back to life as a cocktail bar, The Alchemist.

The Coach and Horses pub in Ousegate House

Locals called the Coach and Horses The Big Coach, to distinguish it from its namesake pub in Micklegate - which in turn was known as The Little Coach.

The pub closed in the late 1970s and Ousegate House was sold in 1978.

The building was formerly occupied by a Thomas Cook branch, which has lain empty since it closed down in September 2019, and by a Royal Bank of Scotland branch, which closed in June last year.

Our photos today take us back more than 100 years to look at this corner of York - and the tale of two pubs.

Hugh Murray's Directory of York Pubs, records that The Coach and Horses was built in the early 1900s. This followed the demolition of a pub also known as The Coach and Horses at the exact same location in 1904.

Previous to it being a pub, in the 19th century, the building had been Harrison’s Coffee House and then Ellis’s Hotel.

We know that by 1902 it was a large pub with nine bedrooms, a club room and a dining room, with two bars below.

It was demolished in 1904, together with the Star and Garter, to allow Nessgate to be widened for electric trams.

The site in Nessgate, which used to host a bank

One of the photos we are sharing today from the City of York Council's Explore archive shows the Coach and Horses Inn in Low Ousegate in 1903 before its demolition to make way for the widening of Nessgate.

According the the council's archive, the pub was purchased by the corporation in 1904.

One photo shows neighbouring businesses. Next door, the Rex family were tea dealers and grocers in Low Ousegate and Pavement from the 1830s. Through the 19th century several family members lived into their 90s.

If you love sharing stories and photos about York in the past, join our nostalgia group in Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories. Find us at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/