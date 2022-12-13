A POPULAR Viking-themed New Year's festival is returning to North Yorkshire.

This year's Flamborough Fire Festival has planned one of their biggest events yet to celebrate the return of the Vikings to Flamborough following a two year break due to the pandemic.

The village will be besieged by 'strong, handsome invaders' led by King Canute, who has sailed across the North Sea from Norway to Denmark.

The festival will be held on Saturday, December 31, in the Festival Arena, Mereside, Flamborough, YO15 1LA, at 8pm.

The Viking Longship (Image: Flamborough Fire Festival)

Jane Emmerson, the Festival Organiser, said: "This year the festival will be bigger and better than ever, with an amazing Torchlight Procession with 1,200 Viking fire torches, of which you can purchase online at the Festival’s website, over 30 Flamborough Fireballs in action, and an even bigger fireworks display set to music.

"The Viking Longship will be pulled around the village green, led by King Canute and his handsome Viking warriors and shield maidens, followed by the Torchlight Procession with everyone taking part.

"It’s going to be a fantastic night in Flamborough. We hope everyone will come along and join in all the fun! Everyone is very welcome”.

The Fireballer (Image: Flamborough Fire Festival)

Visitors are encouraged to take part in the Viking Torchlight Procession and Longship Parade which will open the evening.

The event will also feature the Strongest Viking Challenge and Battle for Flamborough, and a best-dressed Viking costume competition for both children and adults.

Plus, Ragnar’s Encampment and a Viking Mead Hall will be there to keep everyone warm throughout the night.

The Torchlight Procession (Image: Flamborough Fire Festival)

The Flamborough Fire Festival is held in aid of local community groups and charities, and has attracted more than 20,000 visitors from all over the world.

Tickets cost £15, which gives access to everything including the Festival Arena, Flamborough Fireballs, your Viking Torch, and participation in the Viking Longship and Torchlight Procession, or £10 for access to the Arena and grounds.

However, adults and children are granted free access if dressed in full Viking costume.

Visitors not in costume are encouraged to either purchase a ticket online via the Festival Website or pay in cash on the night to get in at the gate.