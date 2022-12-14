A NEW phase of the council's shared home ownership scheme in York has opened up to applicants.

City of York council wants applications for 15 shared ownership homes to help eligible people who can't afford or borrow to buy on the open market to get onto the property ladder.

Two applicants are already underway with buying homes through the latest phase.

This phase involves the council identifying 15 homes from the open market which meet certain criteria.

Then, the council will sell between 25 to 75 per cent shares in the properties to approved applicants, who have already had an offer of a shared ownership mortgage.

The buyers will then pay the council rent on the share it still owns, and they may choose to buy more shares up to 100 per cent.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Communities, said: "I welcome this affordable home ownership scheme which gives residents aged up to 75 the chance to buy their own home.

"Low-cost home ownership is a very popular and effective way of enabling people in a variety of circumstances, including key workers, to access affordable long term accommodation.

"This scheme also complements the 40 per cent shared ownership Passivhaus homes we’ll be offering at our Housing Delivery Sites on Duncombe Barracks in Clifton, and Burnholme in Heworth."

Thes latest scheme follows the successful sale of 65 shared ownership homes from the open market, and 18 new shared ownership homes now occupied in Lowfield Green, Acomb.

Previously, key workers were given priority access to the Lowfield Green properties.

You can find out more about the shared ownership scheme on the council's website, or by contacting sharedownership@york.gov.uk.