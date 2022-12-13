Bosses of a national park facing a £485,000 black hole in its budget next year are pressing forward with plans to overcome dwindling government funding by changing the way it works.

Tom Hind, the North York Moors National Park’s chief officer, told a meeting of the park’s authority it was in a “fortunate position” compared to many of the country’s other national parks which are facing making significant cuts in staff and services. But he said action was needed to further diversify its sources of funding and increase partnership working.

Without having approved controversial development proposals such as the polyhalite mine near Whitby and Boulby Mine, the situation in the North York Moors could be very different, members heard.

But the meeting was told the continuing freeze on government funding meant “there may be tough decisions to be taken in terms of what activity we can deliver”.

The meeting heard the authority was pursuing a “cultural shift” in which working with partners would be a cornerstone to delivering ambitions, such as conservation and tackling climate change, and services would increasingly become externally funded.

Mr Hind said: “We should consider ourselves to be in a really fortunate position as a national park authority that we are not having to make significant cuts to activity or our workforce."