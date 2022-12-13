CELEBRATIONS are underway at this North Yorkshire school.

A Tadcaster primary school has received 'good' certification from the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools Report (SIAMS).

The school gained recognition for its sense of 'genuine care and kindness of all members and pupils'.

Saxton CE School, which forms part of the Star Multi-Academy Trust, underwent inspection achieving an overall grade of 'good'.

In addition, the school received a 'good' grade on their impact of collective worship as a school. The report notes that the subject RE has been re-energised through the school and is valued by pupils and staff, positively impacting relationships throughout the school.

The school's executive head teacher, Rick Weights, said he was 'extremely proud' of the school and was 'thrilled' that the report reflected key attributes of the school, such as the pupil's brilliant behaviour, a well-rounded curriculum, and the inclusive collective worship within the school.

He said: "We are delighted that SIAMS could see how happy and nurturing the school environment is for our pupils, every pupil and staff member of the school is valued with equal respect and kindness.

"We are also pleased to have received recognition for our re-energised RE lessons. We have worked hard to ensure that the subject positively contributes to the pupils' curriculums. We want to provide a safe space for our pupils to express their views and discuss religion.

"I am very appreciative of all the hard work contributed by the school members and community, and as ever, our pupils upheld our schools' values and standards superbly."

Saxton CE forms part of the Star Multi Academy Trust, which comprises eleven schools across North Yorkshire.

Established in 2018, the trust's aim is to create outstanding education within its academies to enable every young person to realise their full potential.