HEAVY snow is falling on the North York Moors this morning - but York is set to miss out on the white stuff again.

This county council webcam image, taken at 7.27am, shows difficult driving conditions on the A169 Pickering to Whitby route as snow falls.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says towns such as Malton and Pickering are set to experience light snow showers this morning, carried across the moors on bitterly cold northerly winds.

The showers are expected to be more frequent and possibly heavier on the moors.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for these areas by the Met Office.

But the forecasters think York is a little too far west to get any snow showers and should instead get lots of sunshine today, albeit with maximum temperatures of only 1C.

The weather is expected to turn milder over the weekend, but there could be a little snow in York early on Sunday before it turns to sleet and then rain.