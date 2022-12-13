A VIOLENT domestic abuser who beat up his ex-partner and then sent threatening letters to her from prison has been labelled a public danger and jailed for four years.

Lee Chapman, of North Yorkshire, was given a five-year extended sentence at Bradford Crown Court by Judge Andrew Hatton who said he was manipulative and posed a significant risk to women in the future.

Chapman, 34, was convicted last week after a trial of assaulting his victim causing her actual bodily harm on July 29 and witness intimidation by trying to frighten her into dropping the case against him.

Judge Hatton said he was found guilty ‘on compelling evidence.’ Chapman, of Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough, had told the jury he loved the woman.

“If that is so, you have a strange way of showing it,” the judge told him.

The court heard that she had complained to the police about Chapman before but he was always granted bail. He returned to her address in Bradford and persuaded her to drop the charges.

He was on bail again when he attacked her in July after he had been on a fishing trip.

He returned to her home at 5pm and punched and kicked her causing a nasty black eye and bruising her arms.

Judge Hatton said a number of blows were struck leaving the woman dazed and in ex-cruciating pain.

When the police came round the following day, she denied she had been assaulted because Chapman was hiding upstairs.

Then she had the strength of character to tell them what had happened and Chapman was remanded into custody. While behind bars on remand, he sent the woman many letters that were threatening and intimidating.

“It was a sustained course of conduct to get her to drop the case against you,” Judge Hatton said.

Chapman had taken the matters to trial but the jury had seen through the ‘smokescreen’ he put up when he told lies about his victim.

He had previous convictions for racially aggravated harassment, inflicting grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, assault by beating an emergency worker and resisting a constable.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she had been left feeling anxious and depressed, not sleeping or eating. She had fled her address and was homeless for some time afterwards. She was very concerned that Chapman would get out and find her and hurt her.

In mitigation, it was stated that he knew the relationship was over and would never contact the woman again.

Judge Hatton said he was overwhelmingly satisfied that Chapman posed a risk of serious harm to the public.

“Any future partner of yours is at significant risk,” he said.

Chapman’s five-year extended sentence comprises a four-year prison term with a 12-month licence period.

He must spend at least two thirds of the custodial term behind bars and then The Parole Board will decide if it’s safe to release him.

Judge Hatton warned him that he might spend all of the four years in prison.

An indefinite restraining order prevents Chapman from contacting the woman again directly or through a third party.