COMMUNITY centres have opened their doors as 'warm hubs' across York for those who are struggling to afford heating their homes as temperatures continue to drop.

Amid the cost of living crisis, 'warm banks' have set up across the UK this winter, in community centres such as churches and libraries, for the public to seek refuge from the cold as the cost of central heating has soared.

Currently, there are 20 locations across York offering warm spaces to the public, with services such as free Wi-Fi, affordable cafes and warm food and drink, social activities for both adults and children, and some have offered warm clothing and blankets for free of charge.

St Sampsons Centre (Image: Emily Horner)

As previously reported in The Press, St Sampsons Centre, in Church Street, wants to make itself known as a warm hub for all, and has since taken in record numbers of people.

The centre is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and has an 'affordable cafe' however there is no obligation to buy.

York Explore libraries have seen similar popularity, offering warm, safe spaces, an affordable cafe, and cost of living advice.

York Explore Library (Image: York Explore)

Barbara Swinn, who leads strategy and engagement at York Explore libraries, said: "Our libraries are always there for people, we have a safe, warm, and welcoming place, and we wanted to articulate that more during this time.

“People are welcome to come in and use our spaces for as long as they want, all winter and all year round. We have free Wi-Fi and free use of PCs, people can spend all day here if they want, nobody will ask them what they are doing or how long they have been here.

“We have definitely been busier lately, we are normally our quietest this time of year but we have actually had an increase of people, so there is obviously a need here.

“We’ve seen all ages, we have older people and mothers with young children in the day, especially in the cafes, and more people in the evenings, connecting together in a place that is safe and warm.”

St Barnabas Centre warm hub (Image: St Barnabas Centre)

The St Barnabas centre church, in Leeman Road, Holgate, began advertising as a warm place in early November, after hearing that other churches were planning to do the same.

It has offered a warm space with free Wi-Fi, and cups of tea and biscuits, on Tuesdays from 11am to 2pm.

However, Renee Osborne, of the centre, said: “We have had very little response unfortunately, we often post about our warm space in Facebook neighbourhood groups.

“We would still like to offer this space to people, and so after our Christmas holiday we will try advertising our warm space in ways that we haven’t tried before, as well as invite our neighbourhood friends.”