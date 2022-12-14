PEOPLE are being warned to stay off three icy York ponds after a boy told a shocked woman he thought he could safely walk on the ice because he was a 'good swimmer.'

Warning signs have been installed near the deep ponds at Derwenthorpe by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, stating: "Danger. Thin ice. The ice on this water is not strong enough to walk on. Do not try."

The move came after a woman told how she witnessed children 'paddling' at the side of one of the frozen ponds on the model housing development on York's eastern outskirts.

"They were trying to break the ice," she posted on Facebook earlier this week.

"Tonight, a young lad was climbing back over the fence. He was quite young and he asked me if I thought he would be OK to walk across the ice, so I tried to drum into him how dangerous it was.

"He was with two older girls. He said he had stood on the ice and it didn’t break, and he said he was a good swimmer.

"I told him swimming wouldn't help if he gets trapped under the ice! He seemed a nice kid that was just oblivious of the dangers. I hope he listened to me.

"The ice is thick and looks so tempting but please talk to your kids if you live round there. Maybe some signs should go up.”

The woman, who does not wish to be identified, added that Osbaldwick councillor Mark Warters had subsequently emailed the trust, which had contacted residents and asked them to talk to their children and would be putting thin ice warning signs up.

A trust spokeswoman said yesterday that the ponds had three life-saving rings and numerous warning signs about deep water.

"During cold weather we also install temporary signs warning about thin ice," she said.

"This was done yesterday but was a target of vandalism. A new sign has been put up today."

She said the spaces were designed with gently sloping banks at most of the water’s edge and natural barriers of mature vegetation.

"There is also fencing around the deeper areas of the pond, with thorny hedges as an extra deterrent," she said.

"Despite our best efforts, signs and fences are often ignored by those determined to test the strength of the ice.

"Cold water is extremely dangerous at this time of year and you can get into problems very quickly. It is very important for parents, guardians, friends and schools to help spread the message – “stay off the ice, stay safe."

The Press reported earlier this week how emergency services in North Yorkshire had put out safety advice following the tragic deaths of three children in an icy lake in Solihull, and after police came across four lads standing on the frozen pond in York's Rowntree Park, trying to smash the ice with a scooter.