MEET little Juno - the York baby who had a very rare birth and was born in her amniotic sac.
This type of arrival - known as a mermaid birth - occurs in less than 1 in 80,000 births.
Parents Silvia Cardoso and Valerio Caputi of Heworth said: "Juno was born in her sac, less than two hours after we arrived at the hospital. The team at the maternity unit were outstanding."
If you have had a baby recently and would like their photo and story to appear in The Press (for free!) - get in touch. You can send all the details to our newsroom via the Send Now button at the end of this article.
Juno is one of seven new babies we are meeting today, including: Ida Blossom Green, Guinevere Mary Stott-Holden, Rowan James Oliver Norton, Amaya Jane Hobbs, Tommy-Jason Rhodes, Eliza-Louise Roma Oakland.
Let's meet them!
Juno Caputi
Baby's date of birth?
16/07/2022
Baby's weight?
3.320 kilos
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Silvia Cardoso and Valerio Caputi
Where do you live?
Heworth
Anything unusual about the birth?
Juno was born in her sac, less than two hours after we arrived at the hospital. The team at the maternity unit were outstanding, and Juno came home the next day, where her big brother Noah and grandparents from Italy couldn't wait to meet her.
---
Ida Blossom Green
Baby's date of birth?
1st December 2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 15oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Emma Tomlinson and James Green
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Ida arrived after a quick 58 minute labour and weighed exactly the same as her big brother did when he was born!
---
Guinevere Mary Stott-Holden
Baby's date of birth?
30/10/2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 13oz
Where was the baby born?
Hull Royal Infirmary
Full name of parent?
Helen Stott and David Holden
Where do you live?
Pocklington
Anything unusual about the birth?
Guinevere was 11 days late after a natural labour.
---
Rowan James Oliver Norton
Baby's date of birth?
30.08.2022
Baby's weight?
6lb 5oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Lily Reynolds and Thomas Norton
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Very quick labour, Rowan was born an hour after getting to hospital.
---
Amaya Jane Hobbs
Baby's date of birth?
05/11/2022
Baby's weight?
7lbs 9oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent?
Elisha Nicholson and Wade Hobbs
Where do you live?
Skelton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Bonfire night arrival!
---
Tommy-Jason Rhodes
Baby's date of birth?
29/06/2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 7oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Lauren Horsman and Jason Rhodes
Where do you live?
Huntington
Anything unusual about the birth?
Arrived a week and one day early.
---
Eliza-Louise Roma Oakland
Baby's date of birth?
28/10/2022
Baby's weight?
6lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Grace Swainsbury and Lewis Oakland
Where do you live?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Had to be induced two weeks early.
Send us your new baby photo
Please get in touch if you have had a new baby recently and would like their photo and story to appear in The Press and online - send your details via the Send Now button below...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here