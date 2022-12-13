MEET little Juno - the York baby who had a very rare birth and was born in her amniotic sac.

This type of arrival - known as a mermaid birth - occurs in less than 1 in 80,000 births.

Parents Silvia Cardoso and Valerio Caputi of Heworth said: "Juno was born in her sac, less than two hours after we arrived at the hospital. The team at the maternity unit were outstanding."

Juno is one of seven new babies we are meeting today, including: Ida Blossom Green, Guinevere Mary Stott-Holden, Rowan James Oliver Norton, Amaya Jane Hobbs, Tommy-Jason Rhodes, Eliza-Louise Roma Oakland.

Let's meet them!

Juno Caputi

Baby Juno - a 1 in 80,000 birth (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

16/07/2022

Baby's weight?

3.320 kilos

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Silvia Cardoso and Valerio Caputi

Where do you live?

Heworth

Anything unusual about the birth?

Juno was born in her sac, less than two hours after we arrived at the hospital. The team at the maternity unit were outstanding, and Juno came home the next day, where her big brother Noah and grandparents from Italy couldn't wait to meet her.

---

Ida Blossom Green

Ida

Baby's date of birth?

1st December 2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 15oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Emma Tomlinson and James Green

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Ida arrived after a quick 58 minute labour and weighed exactly the same as her big brother did when he was born!

---

Guinevere Mary Stott-Holden

Guinevere

Baby's date of birth?

30/10/2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 13oz

Where was the baby born?

Hull Royal Infirmary

Full name of parent?

Helen Stott and David Holden

Where do you live?

Pocklington

Anything unusual about the birth?

Guinevere was 11 days late after a natural labour.

---

Rowan James Oliver Norton

Rowan

Baby's date of birth?

30.08.2022

Baby's weight?

6lb 5oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Lily Reynolds and Thomas Norton

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Very quick labour, Rowan was born an hour after getting to hospital.

---

Amaya Jane Hobbs

Amaya

Baby's date of birth?

05/11/2022

Baby's weight?

7lbs 9oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent?

Elisha Nicholson and Wade Hobbs

Where do you live?

Skelton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Bonfire night arrival!

---

Tommy-Jason Rhodes

Tommy Jason Rhodes

Baby's date of birth?

29/06/2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 7oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Lauren Horsman and Jason Rhodes

Where do you live?

Huntington

Anything unusual about the birth?

Arrived a week and one day early.

---

Eliza-Louise Roma Oakland

Little Eliza-Louise

Baby's date of birth?

28/10/2022

Baby's weight?

6lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Grace Swainsbury and Lewis Oakland

Where do you live?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Had to be induced two weeks early.

