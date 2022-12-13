A YORK resident who used homophobic language after he was kicked out of a hotel in the city has been fined.

Daniel Wayne Bhanvra, 34, and his partner had booked into the Holiday Inn in Piccadilly, York Magistrates Court heard.

Antony Farrell, prosecuting, said staff at the hotel asked the pair to leave “because of the others in the room” allocated to them and they refused.

The staff called in police. When a female officer arrived, Bhanvra was abusive towards her and used a homophobic term.

Bhanvra, of Fossway, York, pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

He was ordered to pay a total of £328. The sum included £75 compensation to the officer as well as a £120 fine, a £48 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Mr Farrell said there had been a disturbance at the hotel in the early hours of November 28 which led to the request to Bhanvra and his partner to leave.

For him, Craig Robertson said he denied having other people in their hotel room.

Bhanvra and his partner had booked into the hotel for a treat that normally they couldn’t afford.

He accepted his behaviour towards the police officer had been unacceptable.

Bhanvra had mental health issues and therefore didn’t react in the way other people did, said the solicitor.