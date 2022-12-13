North Yorkshire County Council remains “committed to moving forward” with Harrogate’s £10.9 million Station Gateway project — with work set to begin November 2023.

It follows mounting concerns over the increased cost of building materials and how inflation will impact delivery of the long-awaited scheme.

Conservative councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways at North Yorkshire County Council, said the scheme will go ahead but that “elements could change” due to inflationary pressures and feedback from the latest public consultation.

Last month, Cllr Duncan sent a letter to David Simister, chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, that made 10 pledges to the Harrogate business community following feedback.

These included a commitment for the new council to hold a full parking review and for regular meetings to take place during construction between business owners and the building contractor Galliford Try.

Cllr Duncan added: “I have also made clear that if we need to change elements of the scheme due to inflationary pressures, we will not compromise on quality.

“The third consultation attracted more than 5,000 individual comments. This is a significant response, and it has taken longer than expected to consider all these responses in detail. I feel it is right and proper, however, that they are given the due attention they deserve, and this process can only strengthen the final design.”

The Gateway project has been in development for three years and aims to make the town centre more accessible with cycle lanes and pedestrianisation.