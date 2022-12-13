FREEZING temperatures have descended over York in recent days.

We may have avoided snow, but we have still been treated to a winter wonderland - as these photos today show.

The stunning photos we are sharing today come from members of our Press Camera Club on Facebook.

Matt Pettiford is just one of many members who took stunning photos of our recent cold snap.

Dave Ridsdill captured the magnificence of the ice at Sutton Bank, while Angela Dunphy showed us what it looked like on the road to Selby.

The sun going down at a frozen Murton was captured by Glynnis Frith while Jacqueline Kay Goodwin's image of frozen webs and berries looks good enough for a calender shot. Frozen flowers by Heidi Haywood would make a good entry too.

Ice work! Photo by Jacqueline Kay Goodwin

Lynnette Cammidge made a splash by pouring water over a frozen block of ice and photographing the results.

