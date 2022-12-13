A BBC presenter has thanked the public for their support after she choked up while announcing the death of three boys who fell into a frozen lake.

Joanna Gosling was hosting BBC News as police confirmed the death of three boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, in Solihull.

Four boys had fallen through the ice into a lake in Babbs Mill Park, in Kinghurst, on Sunday.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in critical condition in hospital.

BBC News reader becomes emotional upon learning of the death of the three boys who fell into the icy lake at Solihull 😥



Really awful news. Such a tragedy 🥺#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/dBdcZT51w6 — Emily Powell (@lilminxem) December 12, 2022

Announcing the news on Monday, Joanna Gosling said: "I have some really sad news to bring you, we are hearing three boys - aged 10, 11 and eight - have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull. I am so sorry...”

After choking up, she added: "This is terrible news, obviously.

“Three boys have died and there were reports six people were on the ice, and emergency services are looking at the lake having got those reports."

A search of the lake is continuing, but West Midlands Police have said they have received “no suggestion” of more people missing.

The presenter was sent and overwhelming number of "kind messages" after announcing the news.

Taking to Twitter, she said: "I can’t respond to all your kind messages after the heartbreaking news of yesterday, but I want to, so this is to say I hugely appreciate the care that has come my way.

"Thank you. It was shocking news and thoughts are with those who are suffering this terrible loss."

In an update on Monday morning, West Midlands Police said: “Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon.

“The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

“Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can.

“A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.”

Searches of the lake are continuing to establish whether anyone else fell into the water, with Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, saying: “We have to be 100% certain that there is no one else possibly in the water at this time.

“It’s important to stress though that we’ve had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing but until we’re 100% certain we will be carrying on searches throughout the course of today.”