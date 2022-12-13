A RAPIDLY expanding firm whose clients include Sports Direct, Sainsbury’s and Heck have made a top appointment.

North Yorkshire business supplies company Corporate Trade Supplies (CTS) UK, who specialise in personalised uniforms and workwear have appointed Rhys Davies as Group Finance Director at a pivotal stage in the Northallerton company’s development.

Rhys, originally from Skipton and now living in Marton, near Middlesbrough, began his career with leading accountancy and business advisory firm Armstrong Watson, where he had worked for 10 years and progressed from Graduate through to Audit Director by the age of 30.

Rhys, who is a graduate of Newcastle University, said: “The opportunity to join the management team of a young, hungry, vibrant, and fast-growing company was too good to turn down. I am excited to be joining a board with a clear vision to which I can add value and support the strategic needs of the business. I am proud to be helping to build on CTS’s reputation as one of the leading business supplies companies in the UK."

CTS’s annual turnover figures underline the company’s astounding growth. In 2020, turnover was £500,000; in 2021 it was £4.5 million; and this year it will be around £9 million. The projected figure for next year is between £14 and £15 million.

The company has already embarked on several exciting strategic projects for 2023; expanding its volume of supply from overseas/Far East procurement to meet strong customer demand, as well as looking to complement its organic growth with further successful acquisitions.

CTS is now enjoying significant growth across all revenue categories, supplying PPE, personalised uniforms and workwear, merchandise, facilities, and stationery as well as sourcing, warehousing and fulfilment and our client list, including Sports Direct, is stellar.

AJ Swinbank, founder and chairman of CTS UK said: “This is a very significant appointment for us. Rhys is a first-class accountant and business adviser. He is a superb addition to our management team and has already added an alternative value perspective to the group.

“Rhys arrives at an important time for CTS as we build upon our substantial progress during the past two years since incorporation. We are expanding quickly, with increased turnover and profits in 2021 and 2022, new premises in Northallerton, new clients and brand-new state-of-the-art machinery.”

“The journey of the group is a long-term project, which demands the fullest commitment from all our staff. Rhys, with his experience and expertise, is perfect for this challenging and pivotal role.”

Howard Gill, managing director of CTS UK, added: “Our diverse sectors include PPE, uniform, consumables, warehousing and fulfilment. We are looking to grow through e-commerce channels, offering warehousing and fulfilment. With online retail booming, we have also seen an opportunity to launch seasonal and reactive clothing on Amazon and fulfilling through in-house production. Rhys will be crucial in supporting and overseeing these opportunities.”

CTS UK’s many clients include Sports Direct, Bunzl Retail Supplies, Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Wm Stobart Limited, WS Transport and Heck.