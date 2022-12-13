UN urgent search is underway to try and find a man missing from home in North Yorkshire.

The county's police force say they are trying to find Gavin Dhont who is from Ripon.

A police spokesman said: "Gavin is 45, of thin build and has short dark brown hair.

"He was last seen in the Ripon area on Sunday night and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

"If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room and quote reference 12220219012."