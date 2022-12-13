FROM January 22, the valuable bus service [number 12] will cease to run to Woodthorpe. How will the disabled and all other users who regularly use this service cope with the axe of this valuable bus into town?

Do we now have to clog the roads with cars into this already choked city centre?

Perhaps we all must be expected to walk or cycle?

I have to painfully limp a fair distance to catch a number four bus at Eason View.

These buses are already overcrowded because of the lack of adequate delivery of this public transport into this region of the city.

Obviously as tax payers can we claim a council tax rebate for this lack of service? I very much doubt that.

We pay our taxes for this valuable commodity but seem to get very little respect or acknowledgement in return.

As a Woodthorpe resident I only want a decent bus route into town.

Phil Shepherdson,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

IT was positive to see the issue of standing water, damp and mould in council homes discussed at last week’s Housing Scrutiny meeting given the scale and urgency of the problem.

It’s regrettable that it has taken the death of a two-year-old boy in Rochdale from respiratory problems, linked to living in a damp and mouldy home, to have this problem escalate up the public agenda. But now it has, the Lib Dem-Green council needs to urgently review its housing priorities.

Let’s be quite clear; for too long housing providers across the country have sought to blame tenants for damp problems that were so bad they could not be addressed by simple ventilation or heating because they stemmed from a landlord’s responsibility for standing water or structural damp issues.

It's good that the council has a programme to tackle standing water, but it currently won’t progress at the pace and scale it needs to. Labour will change that if elected in May.

Imagine living in a damp, mouldy home you pay the council rent for and seeing it publicly subsidising the sale of £400k+ Passivhaus homes to private homebuyers from outside York? Angry probably doesn’t even come close.

The responsibility for this sits with the ruling Lib Dem and Green councillors and their choice to prioritise public subsidy of private homes over making existing council homes fit to live in. Not with council officers doing their best every day to deal with these major problems.

It’s wrong and cannot go on.

Cllr Claire Douglas

Main opposition Labour group leader

Chestnut Avenue,

York