FIRST York is raising funds this Christmas for a local charity focused on helping men’s mental health.

The bus operator has launched a poster campaign encouraging customers to text 'SPEAK' to 70085 to donate to Menfulness, award-winning York charity, which was founded four years ago.

Money raised will go towards funding free counselling provided by Serendipity Counselling, of which 160 men have been referred to in the past two years, social and leisure events, exercise classes, and an allotment in Haxby.

Dan Braidley, a founding member and trustee of Menfulness, said: "We’re really pleased that First York has decided to spread the word about our goal to remove stigmas around male mental health and promote positive, healthy mindsets and lifestyles.

"Christmas is a happy time of the year but it can also be stressful, especially with the rising cost of living which we’re all experiencing. If you’re finding circumstances getting on top of you get in touch, we are there for you.”

A dedicated page of Menfulness resources on the First York website is here.