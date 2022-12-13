A TAXI was damaged during a fight between three poeple in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information after a taxi was damaged in Duncombe Place close to York Minster.

The incident happened at around 3.16am on Sunday (December 11) and involved a man and a woman who were having an argument with another man who had got into the taxi.

A police spokesman said: "The rear offside passenger window was smashed after the first man punched it then left the area with the woman, in the direction of Petergate.

"The suspect is described as white, with short dark hair and was wearing a dark-coloured jumper and dark-coloured jeans.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses and information.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened or can help identify the suspect, please email Alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Alan Mason If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220218903