SCORES of properties in a North Yorkshire town have been hit by a power cut for the second day running.
Northern Powergrid says 130 premises in Norton, near Malton, have lost their power due to an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
It estimates that supplies will be restored by 3pm today.
The company reported similar problems in the town yesterday afternoon.
