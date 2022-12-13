As Christmas is approaching many of us will be looking for ways to save money. Whether it's in gift buying or for buying items for yourself, it's always good to save a penny or two.

If you’re on the hunt for some cheap trainers or solid pair of boots but don’t want to break the bank, there are a few websites you may want to know about…

High street retailers Office and Schuh both have websites that allow shoppers to get brand-new shoes for a fraction of the price. How, you might ask?

Office Offcuts and Schuh Imperfects are two great sites that give customers the chance to buy shoes that are ex-display and have some bits of minor wear-and-tear.

Minor scuffs and tiny marks do not affect the overall quality of the shoe, and with huge brands such as Adidas, Converse and Ugg this is a website that everyone should know about.

How does it work?

Each shoe is listed on the website with a picture and a clear description of the imperfection.

Office Offcuts sells one-off exclusive last pairs and ex-display shoes.

It has a grading system, which ranks shoes from P (which is totally perfect condition) to G4 (OK condition).

Schuh Imperfects says it offers shoes which have scuffs, discolouration and other individual quirks - "all character-building stuff" according to the website.

The best thing is both of these discounted sites also have sales, meaning you can get even more money off your favourite brands.

Both sites also let you return the shoes if you're not happy with them.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We're making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.