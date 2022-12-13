Unite the union says 200 Greene King factory workers will walk out over the festive period sparking beer shortage concerns ahead of Christmas.

The 48-hour planned strikes will take place on December 21 and December 28.

The workers brew and distribute Greene King’s products including IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale.

Unite said members voted for strike action after Greene King offered them a 3% pay rise and a one-off payment of £650, which it described as a substantial real-terms wage cut because of inflation.

But according to The Sun, Unite members are demanding a 7.8% pay rise.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Greene King’s owners are incredibly wealthy; the failure to offer workers a decent pay rise is all about greed and not about need.

“Unite, which is now entirely focused on defending the jobs, pay and conditions of its members, will not idly stand by while a wealthy company tries to further boost its profits by subjecting its workers to substantial real-terms pay cuts.”

A Greene King spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that the union has encouraged its members to reject our pay offer, as well as a number of other benefits, and pursue this course of action.

“Our pay rise offer is fair and consistent across the business, especially given the challenging wider economic environment.

“We have full contingency plans in place to minimise disruption and we will be working closely with our customers to communicate and implement these in the coming days.”